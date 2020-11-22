Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) by 295.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,692 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 971.0% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 118,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 107,235 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 154.4% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 72,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 44,242 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.2% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 39,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KDP. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,218,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $581,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,743,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $29.84 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

