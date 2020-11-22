KeyCorp Boosts Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Price Target to $39.00

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s FY2022 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GNTX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gentex from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $38.75 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 1.11. Gentex has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $33.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,785 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,425. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,012 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 253,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after purchasing an additional 22,680 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 293,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after purchasing an additional 238,888 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4,293.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 58,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

