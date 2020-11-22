KeyCorp Raises KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $33.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for KBR’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KBR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KBR from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $28.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.32.

NYSE:KBR opened at $26.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.54. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.30.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. KBR’s payout ratio is currently 23.67%.

In other news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 2,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $58,635.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,975 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,227.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1,888.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,004,724 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400,958 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $21,716,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in KBR by 857.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 702,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 629,039 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the second quarter valued at $11,893,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners bought a new position in KBR during the second quarter valued at $9,076,000.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

