KeyCorp Weighs in on Walmart Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Walmart in a report released on Tuesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. Walmart has a 52-week low of $102.00 and a 52-week high of $153.40. The company has a market cap of $425.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 79,736 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at $127,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in Walmart by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,382,085 shares of company stock valued at $196,681,112. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

