Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Short Interest Update

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the October 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 908,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

KRC opened at $63.25 on Friday. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Blackstone Group Inc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 66.5% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 4,820,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,600 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.7% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,514,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,510,000 after acquiring an additional 835,558 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the second quarter worth about $47,442,000. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the third quarter worth about $41,568,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 3,367.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 612,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,940,000 after acquiring an additional 594,613 shares in the last quarter. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

