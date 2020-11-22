Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,749,503.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $439,650.00.

Shares of ONEM opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $44.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.54.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $101.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ONEM shares. Truist raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEM. Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $4,831,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $39,698,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

