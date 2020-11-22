Kimber D. Lockhart Sells 15,000 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,215. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimber D. Lockhart also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 16th, Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $439,650.00.

ONEM opened at $35.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $101.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.16 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,495,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,824,000 after acquiring an additional 986,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,315,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455,397 shares during the period. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $4,831,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.0% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,271,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,089 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 99.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,782,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ONEM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.43.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

