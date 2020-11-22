Kivalliq Energy Co. (KIV.V) (CVE:KIV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Kivalliq Energy Co. (KIV.V) (CVE:KIV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.07. Kivalliq Energy Co. (KIV.V) shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 59,000 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06.

About Kivalliq Energy Co. (KIV.V) (CVE:KIV)

Kivalliq Energy Corporation, an exploration stage company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for uranium and gold deposits. The company has the Angilak, Baker Basin, and the Baffin Gold Properties in Nunavut Territory; the Genesis Property in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and Manitoba; and the Hatchet Lake Property in Saskatchewan.

