KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Major Shareholder Sells $512,154.00 in Stock

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 27,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $512,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 10th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 76,623 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,419,057.96.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 20,657 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $382,154.50.

NYSE KREF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 406.74 and a current ratio of 406.74.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 21.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KREF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Citigroup cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TheStreet raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,041,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,012,000 after purchasing an additional 142,190 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 58.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

