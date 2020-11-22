Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) Given a €102.00 Price Target at Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) (ETR:KBX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €102.67 ($120.78).

Shares of KBX stock opened at €108.56 ($127.72) on Thursday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €70.79 ($83.28) and a 12-month high of €110.24 ($129.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €103.14 and its 200 day moving average is €98.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.31.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (KBX.F) Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, HVAC, auxiliary power supply, control component and windscreen wiper, and driver assistance systems, as well as platform screen doors, friction materials, and control technology products for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

