Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,532,900 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the October 15th total of 2,969,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.6 days.

KKPNF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th.

KKPNF opened at $3.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Koninklijke KPN has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of -0.24.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband Internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

