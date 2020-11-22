Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.10% of Koppers worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Koppers by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 23,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Koppers by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 473,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Koppers by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 198,337 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in Koppers during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koppers by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,432 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOP. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

KOP opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $558.01 million, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.77 million. Koppers had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 51.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $61,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,309.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

