Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 199,607 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.06.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $202.73 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $218.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.70.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

