Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Stock Position Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 163,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,916 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Lear worth $17,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 54,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lear from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.94.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $139.18 on Friday. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $144.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

