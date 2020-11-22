Leju (LEJU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $2.64 on Friday. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $358.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.44.

Several analysts have commented on LEJU shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Leju from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 24th.

Leju Company Profile

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises websites covering 386 cities and various mobile applications.

