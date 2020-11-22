Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CEO Sells $2,241,967.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 34,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $2,241,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,036,894. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:LMND opened at $63.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.02. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.11 and a 52 week high of $96.51.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $435,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade in the third quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Lemonade from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.