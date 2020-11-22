Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lennox International (NYSE:LII) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $265.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LII. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $259.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $257.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lennox International to a hold rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.79.

Lennox International stock opened at $294.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $287.30 and its 200 day moving average is $255.12. Lennox International has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $319.77.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 176.45%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Lennox International news, COO Gary S. Bedard sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $258,838.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 1,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $478,824.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,620 shares in the company, valued at $18,068,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,436 shares of company stock worth $5,052,764. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,883,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.7% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 403,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,062,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 30.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,754,000 after buying an additional 27,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 104,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,423,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 10.1% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 102,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after buying an additional 9,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

