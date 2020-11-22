Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” by G.Research

G.Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Gabelli upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.12.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.33. The stock has a market cap of $176.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day moving average of $1.72.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 212.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 48,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

