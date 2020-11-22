Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 5,135.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194,821 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Liberty Broadband worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Liberty Broadband by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $80.14 and a 12 month high of $159.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.32). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on LBRDA. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.75.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

