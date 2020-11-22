Linda P. Jojo Sells 20,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) EVP Linda P. Jojo sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UAL opened at $39.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $93.67.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The transportation company reported ($8.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.63) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 54.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 78.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -25.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Airlines by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,066,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,207,000 after buying an additional 1,373,783 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Airlines by 147.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 48,424 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 222,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Airlines from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.17.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. As of February 28, 2020, the company operated approximately 791 mainline aircraft.

