Live Microsystems (OTCMKTS:LMSC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Live Microsystems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMSC)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 120 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88.

Live Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LMSC)

Live Microsystems, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it operated as a mobile Internet provider of digital entertainment solutions for network operators, consumer device manufacturers, and brands and media companies in the mobile market. The company was formerly known as Livewire Mobile, Inc and changed its name to Live Microsystems, Inc in August 2013.

