Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYV. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2,206.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $43.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

NYSE LYV opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.19. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $76.60.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.97 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a negative return on equity of 61.92%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

