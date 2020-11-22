Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lonking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th.

OTCMKTS:LONKF opened at $0.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. Lonking has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $0.31.

Lonking Company Profile

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. It also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts. In addition, the company offers components, such as axles, gear boxes, cylinders, gears, castings, and high-end hydraulic pumps and valves; and main valves, parts, pilot oil valves, radial plunger motors, swing motors and reducer assemblies, and variable plunger pumps.

