Loop Capital Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $49.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its price objective raised by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Snap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of SNAP opened at $44.29 on Thursday. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a PE ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 1.52.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $678.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.36 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,418 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $128,189.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,768,269 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $83,693,254.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,049,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,806,951.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,427,053 shares of company stock worth $176,204,204 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

