L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Receives $76.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

LRLCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded L’Oréal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

Get L'Oréal alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.48. L’Oréal has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.97 and its 200 day moving average is $64.33.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for L'Oréal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Oréal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.