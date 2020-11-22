LPL Financial LLC Acquires 28,253 Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.05% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCVT. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 114.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 258,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 138,003 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 93,726 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 305,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 42,432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 39,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FCVT opened at $44.28 on Friday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $24.20 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.