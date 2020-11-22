LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,680 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,350.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,405,000 after acquiring an additional 535,967 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 237,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 33,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 282,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $29.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.05. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

