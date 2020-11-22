LPL Financial LLC Buys 1,028 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $11,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 61.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $347.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $288.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.15, for a total value of $2,888,858.25. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total transaction of $23,145,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 513 shares in the company, valued at $177,215.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $361.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.27, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.54. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $154.33 and a 52 week high of $369.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.76.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.65. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.28%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

