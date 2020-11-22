LPL Financial LLC Buys 17,677 Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,091 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $10,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 62,639 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,853,000 after buying an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 33,003 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,194 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 31,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.50 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.90 on Friday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.46 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.90 and a 200-day moving average of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The casino operator reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.23). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

