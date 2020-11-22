LPL Financial LLC Buys 22,911 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 36.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,911 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after buying an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after buying an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after buying an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,523,000 after buying an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRWD. Truist boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 11,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total value of $1,487,090.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph E. Sexton sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total transaction of $1,638,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887. Company insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $145.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.46. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

