LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,253 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FAI Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter valued at $49,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEM shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.90.

Newmont stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.11. The stock has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 1,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $89,373.45. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,641 shares in the company, valued at $5,947,680.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $353,032.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,147 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,726.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,110 shares of company stock worth $2,643,343. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

