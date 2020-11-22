LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $11,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 2,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total value of $42,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,574.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.28, for a total transaction of $12,214,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,679 shares of company stock valued at $79,222,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Okta from $200.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $232.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.31. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $251.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 32.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.07%. The business had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

