LPL Financial LLC Has $10.17 Million Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

LPL Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,461 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,143,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579,459 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,445,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,938,000 after acquiring an additional 597,033 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,724,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 688,057 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,917 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,604,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.42.

Shares of IP stock opened at $49.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. International Paper has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $50.61.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.93, for a total transaction of $359,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

