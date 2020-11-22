LPL Financial LLC Has $10.44 Million Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 39.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 184,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,799 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $10,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

ITB opened at $56.24 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1 year low of $31.19 and a 1 year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

