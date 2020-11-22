LPL Financial LLC Has $10.53 Million Stock Position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 138.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154,399 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $10,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1,088.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 847.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 865.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

ARKF stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $45.77.

