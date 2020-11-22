LPL Financial LLC Has $10.97 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $10,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DWM Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. DWM Financial Group Inc. now owns 156,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 563,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 56,595 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after buying an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 441,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,000 after buying an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 492,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock opened at $21.85 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.83.

