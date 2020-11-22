LPL Financial LLC Has $11.69 Million Stake in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,006 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.57% of Global X FinTech ETF worth $11,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X FinTech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $41.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.72. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $41.54.

