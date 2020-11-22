LPL Financial LLC Has $11.83 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,078 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $11,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 71.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $61.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $118.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.53.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.79. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $69.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.18.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

