LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,320 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.08% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $9,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Fullen Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

MDYV opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

