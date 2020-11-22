LPL Financial LLC Purchases 16,641 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after purchasing an additional 425,510 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 36.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,107,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375,445 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,481,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after purchasing an additional 50,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 35.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,087,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,887,000 after acquiring an additional 815,512 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,070 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $201,845.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 39,512 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,815.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $262,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,212 shares of company stock worth $9,402,269 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ICE opened at $101.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

