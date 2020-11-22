LPL Financial LLC Purchases 27,088 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Etsy by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $4,413,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Etsy by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $140.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.05. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.45.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $423,186.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,806,882.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $6,076,773.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 421,759 shares of company stock worth $54,841,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

