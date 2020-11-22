LPL Financial LLC Sells 101,701 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,701 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.24% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $11,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RDIV. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $302,000. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $204,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 87.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the period.

Shares of RDIV opened at $32.04 on Friday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $40.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.03.

