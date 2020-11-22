LPL Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,104 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $11,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,836,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 16,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $96.04 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $53.00 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.73.

