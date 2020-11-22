Madison Wealth Management Has $1.96 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Madison Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,132 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after buying an additional 1,168,129 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 124.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,506,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,853,000 after buying an additional 836,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,114,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,662,000 after buying an additional 829,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

