Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Scotiabank restated their sector perform rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a $7.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $6.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a hold rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.01.

NYSE:MRO opened at $5.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 3.25. Marathon Oil has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $14.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Marathon Oil by 800.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

