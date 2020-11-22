Mark Allan Purchases 45,695 Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Stock

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) insider Mark Allan purchased 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 676.80 ($8.84) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 569.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 571.99. Land Securities Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 399.80 ($5.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.32). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. This is an increase from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is -23.33%.

About Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

