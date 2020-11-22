Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.09% of Marriott International worth $28,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 172.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAR opened at $119.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.33 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.44 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.56 and a 12-month high of $153.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 238.84%. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.50.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

