Matinas BioPharma (NASDAQ:MTNB) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTNB)’s share price rose 3.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.83 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 2,768,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,210,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.78.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTNB)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

