Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the October 15th total of 21,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MZDAY opened at $3.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.01. Mazda Motor has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Mazda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles.

