MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Up 6.4% on Insider Buying Activity

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) shares rose 6.4% during trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 950,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 765,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Specifically, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Also, CEO William C. Fallon purchased 100,000 shares of MBIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $617,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,397,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,790,156.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MBIA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $348.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.03.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valueworks LLC boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 986,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 170,915 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 173,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of MBIA by 245.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 133,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 95,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

MBIA

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

